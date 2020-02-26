Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Unifor establishes ‘illegal’ blockades around Co-op facilities in Yorkton: FCL

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 1:46 pm
According to the Federated Co-operatives Limited, (FCL) Unifor are blocking two Co-op facilities in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.
According to the Federated Co-operatives Limited, (FCL) Unifor are blocking two Co-op facilities in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. Michael Bell / The Canadian Press

Unifor has established more blockades at two Co-op facilities in Yorkton, according to the Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL).

FCL said Unifor is using vehicles to prevent access to Legacy Co-op’s cardlock location and FCL’s bulk petroleum plant.

Both facilities are used to distributed fuel to farms and businesses in the area.

READ MORE: Regina councillor wants to call on province for binding arbitration to end refinery labour dispute

“Unifor continues its use of illegal blockades despite the mediation process being contingent on no illegal activity,” said Heather Ryan, FCL vice-president of human resources.

“It’s difficult to accept Unifor’s sincerity and commitment to the bargaining process when we see these tactics taking place during the mediation process.”

Unifor barricades Co-op card lock in Saskatoon

FCL said they are considering legal options and have notified local RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: FCL compensating truck drivers affected by Unifor blockades

Co-op and Unifor began special mediation with Vince Ready began on Feb. 18. FCL said more meetings are scheduled for early March.

Labour action began on Dec. 5, 2019, after Unifor issued a strike notice, followed by Co-op locking out its workers.

A division of Unifor represents some Global News employees.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
UniforYorktonlabour disputeCo-opFCLFederated Co-operatives LimitedYorkton SaskatchewanUnifor Blockades
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.