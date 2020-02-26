Firefighters battle Tuesday evening blaze at west London home

Send this page to someone via email

London fire crews were busy battling a structure fire at a home on Carol Street on Tuesday evening.

The London Fire Department tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that they were attending the blaze on the side street near Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road.

Firefighters say residents of the home had already self-evacuated when they arrived.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

The fire department says fire prevention investigators were on scene to determine the origin, cause and circumstance of the fire.

