Canada

Firefighters battle Tuesday evening blaze at west London home

By Nick Van Overloop Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 7:13 am
Fire crews dousing a blaze at a residence on Carol Street.
Fire crews dousing a blaze at a residence on Carol Street. London Fire Department/Twitter

London fire crews were busy battling a structure fire at a home on Carol Street on Tuesday evening.

The London Fire Department tweeted shortly after 9 p.m. that they were attending the blaze on the side street near Springbank Drive and Wonderland Road.

READ MORE: Damage estimated at $400K in northwest London, Ont. house fire that sent 1 to hospital

Firefighters say residents of the home had already self-evacuated when they arrived.

There is no damage estimate at this time.

The fire department says fire prevention investigators were on scene to determine the origin, cause and circumstance of the fire.

FireBlazeLondon FireLondon Fire DepartmentWonderland Roadspringbank driveInvestigatorsLondon firefightersDepartmentCarol Street
