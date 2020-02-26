Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WHL Roundup: Tuesday, February 25, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2020 1:53 am

EDMONTON – Dylan Guenther scored three goals and set up another as the Edmonton Oil Kings routed the Winnipeg Ice 10-1 on Tuesday in the Western Hockey League.

Jake Neighbours, Logan Dowhaniuk and Samuel Stewart had a goal and two helpers apiece for Edmonton (40-10-9) and Vladimir Alistrov, Josh Williams, Scott Atkinson and Carter Souch also scored.

James Form had the lone goal for the Ice (34-22-1).

Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa made 17 saves.

Liam Hughes started in net for Winnipeg, allowing four goals on 17 shots through 20 minutes. Gage Alexander stopped 18-of-24 attempts the rest of the way.

ROCKETS 5 COUGARS 4 (OT)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Dillon Hamaliuk scored his second of the game in overtime to lift Kelowna (26-26-5) over the Cougars (17-31-8).

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenVancouver GiantsMoose Jaw WarriorsRed Deer RebelsKamloops BlazersMedicine Hat TigersVictoria RoyalsKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.