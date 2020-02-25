26-year-old Alberta man dead after falling onto Vancouver’s seawall

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old Alberta man is dead after falling onto Vancouver’s seawall, police say.

Police say officers were called to the seawall around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday after a man fell onto the popular walkway from the rocks above.

The fall happened near Prospect Point, the highest part of Stanley Park and one with treacherous cliffs.

“The death does not appear to be suspicious and does have indicators of being an accidental death,” said VPD Sgt. Aaron Roed in an email.

1:21 Vancouver police department investigate Stanley Park homicide Vancouver police department investigate Stanley Park homicide

Roed said Vancouver police were now working with the BC Coroners Service, which is conducting an investigation.

The coroners service says it will work to determine where, how, when and by what means the man died, including whether there were any contributing factors.

It is not the first time the cliffs of Stanley Park have claimed a life in recent years.

In 2014, a 22-year-old UBC student died after falling from the rocks near Prospect Point, while in 2015 a 23-year-old man fell from the cliffs near Siwash Rock during an all-night party.