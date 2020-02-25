Menu

26-year-old Alberta man dead after falling onto Vancouver’s seawall

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 8:02 pm
A 26-year-old Alberta man died on Sunday after falling onto the Stanley Park seawall from the rocks near Prospect Point.
A 26-year-old Alberta man died on Sunday after falling onto the Stanley Park seawall from the rocks near Prospect Point. Don Staff

A 26-year-old Alberta man is dead after falling onto Vancouver’s seawall, police say.

Police say officers were called to the seawall around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday after a man fell onto the popular walkway from the rocks above.

READ MORE: 22-year-old UBC student dies in fall onto seawall in Stanley Park

The fall happened near Prospect Point, the highest part of Stanley Park and one with treacherous cliffs.

“The death does not appear to be suspicious and does have indicators of being an accidental death,” said VPD Sgt. Aaron Roed in an email.

Vancouver police department investigate Stanley Park homicide

Roed said Vancouver police were now working with the BC Coroners Service, which is conducting an investigation.

READ MORE: One dead after accident at Stanley Park Seawall

The coroners service says it will work to determine where, how, when and by what means the man died, including whether there were any contributing factors.

Story continues below advertisement

It is not the first time the cliffs of Stanley Park have claimed a life in recent years.

In 2014, a 22-year-old UBC student died after falling from the rocks near Prospect Point, while in 2015 a 23-year-old man fell from the cliffs near Siwash Rock during an all-night party.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
national skyline national skyline

