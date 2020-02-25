Menu

Crime

Suspect in 2014 Edmonton homicide arrested after throwing rocks at cars on B.C. bridge

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 4:05 pm
Updated February 25, 2020 4:11 pm
A photo of Richard Joseph Lacarte. Lacarte, who was wanted for a 2014 homicide in Edmonton, was arrested in B.C. last Thursday after throwing rocks at cars on a bridge.
A photo of Richard Joseph Lacarte. Lacarte, who was wanted for a 2014 homicide in Edmonton, was arrested in B.C. last Thursday after throwing rocks at cars on a bridge. Edmonton Police Service

A man wanted for a 2014 homicide in Edmonton was arrested by RCMP in B.C. on Thursday, after police said he was caught throwing rocks at vehicles during rush hour on a bridge in Maple Ridge.

Richard Joseph Lacarte was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the death of Demetrios Karahalios, 48, who was found dead inside an Oliver-area home on March 8, 2014.

On Thursday, Feb. 20, officers received multiple reports around 5:15 p.m. that a man was throwing rocks and other items at vehicles travelling on the Golden Ears Bridge, which connects Langley with the communities of Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge in the greater Vancouver area.

READ MORE: Suspect in Edmonton murder may have assumed a new identity

An officer was able to restrain Lacarte, after he jumped over the sidewalk barrier and walked through moving traffic. The officer ran across three lanes of traffic, pushed Lacarte to safety and arrested him for mischief, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

While in custody, identification efforts found that he was wanted for the 2014 homicide.

“This is a tremendous example of how no call is too small,” said Insp. Allison Good.

Tweet This

“There was no way for these citizens to know what this man was possibly involved with but, because they took the time to make a police report we now have this alleged murder suspect in custody. You never know what your call to police may result in.”

In 2015, while still searching for him, Edmonton police said that Lacarte lived a drifter lifestyle and was known to Karahalios at the time the victim’s death.

READ MORE: Police continue search for suspect one year after Edmonton man’s murder

Karahalios was described by friends and family as a prominent member of Edmonton’s LGBTQ community.

Lacarte is being transported back to Edmonton for the court process.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceCanada-Wide WarrantBC RCMPGolden Ears BridgeDemetrios KarahaliosRichard Joseph LacarteRichard Lacarteedmonton cold caseedmonton murder suspectmurder suspect arrest
