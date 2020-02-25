Ontario men charged in Winnipeg drug raids

Send this page to someone via email

Three Ontario men are facing drug charges after officers found hundreds of thousands of dollars in illicit drugs during two raids in Winnipeg, police say.

Police say they raided a suite in an apartment in the 200 block of Ronald Street and a suite in a residential building in the 1100 block of Portage Avenue Monday night.

During the raids, police said they found 210 grams of fentanyl, 728 grams of cocaine, 192 grams of meth and 24,608 Oxycodone pills, as well as a cutting agent, nearly $114,000 in cash and a loaded .40 calibre semi-automatic handgun.

Police say the drugs seized are worth just over $282,000 on the street.

Yusuf Fahiye, 25, from Toronto, Farhan Ali, 25, from Mississauga and Shamar Ricardo Watson-Langley, 22, of Pickering, are each facing a long list of drug and weapon charges.

All three have been detained in custody.

