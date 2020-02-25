Menu

Traffic

Two dead after commercial vehicles collide, burn near Revelstoke, B.C.: RCMP

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 1:22 pm
A photo from DriveBC showing a lineup of vehicles along the Trans-Canada Highway at Three Valley Gap in B.C.’s Southern Interior. The Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke was closed on Saturday morning because of a major vehicle incident. Police now say two people died in the collision.
A photo from DriveBC showing a lineup of vehicles along the Trans-Canada Highway at Three Valley Gap in B.C.’s Southern Interior. The Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke was closed on Saturday morning because of a major vehicle incident. Police now say two people died in the collision. DriveBC

Two men are dead after they became trapped in a burning commercial vehicle after a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday morning.

Police said the collision happened near Three Valley Gap west of Revelstoke when “an eastbound tractor-trailer lost control and slid sideways across the lanes striking a westbound commercial transport vehicle causing both vehicles to ignite into flames.

According to RCMP, both the occupants of the eastbound vehicle died when they weren’t able to escape the burning rig while the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital.

Police said neither vehicle was carrying dangerous goods.

After their initial investigation, police believe the main cause of the crash was driving too fast for the poor road conditions.

In the wake of the crash, the RCMP is cautioning drivers to drive to road conditions saying “this often means driving well below the speed limit.”

Police said the posted speed limit in the area of the crash was 70 km/hr.

Dashcam footage shows near miss on Trans-Canada between truck and bus
