Two dead after commercial vehicles collide, burn near Revelstoke, B.C.: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are dead after they became trapped in a burning commercial vehicle after a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway on Saturday morning.

Police said the collision happened near Three Valley Gap west of Revelstoke when “an eastbound tractor-trailer lost control and slid sideways across the lanes striking a westbound commercial transport vehicle causing both vehicles to ignite into flames.

According to RCMP, both the occupants of the eastbound vehicle died when they weren’t able to escape the burning rig while the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was treated in hospital.

Police said neither vehicle was carrying dangerous goods.

After their initial investigation, police believe the main cause of the crash was driving too fast for the poor road conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

In the wake of the crash, the RCMP is cautioning drivers to drive to road conditions saying “this often means driving well below the speed limit.”

Police said the posted speed limit in the area of the crash was 70 km/hr.

0:31 Dashcam footage shows near miss on Trans-Canada between truck and bus Dashcam footage shows near miss on Trans-Canada between truck and bus