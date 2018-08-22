Downed power line causing traffic delays on Highway 1 near Three Valley Gap

Police in Revelstoke, B.C., are asking for help in solving a traffic incident that wiped out a power line on Tuesday.

According to police, a semi-trailer truck heading west made contact with a power line that crossed Highway 1, approximately three kilometres west of Three Valley Gap. It’s believed the semi was hauling heavy equipment, possibly a log loader, when it made contact with the power line.

Police say the power line was dragged across the highway and caused damage to eastbound motorists. The downed power line also knocked over a speed sign before being sheared off. Nobody was injured.

The highway was closed for approximately 2.5 hours while work crews assessed and attended the damage. Police added that motorists can expect minor delays today, Wednesday, Aug. 22, with alternating traffic, while work crews continue repairs.

Revelstoke RCMP say they are in the process of reviewing dash cams and highway cameras to locate the semi. However, police added that the driver may not have realized what happened and continued westbound.

If you witnessed this incident, you are asked to contact the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255.