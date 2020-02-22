Menu

Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C., closed because of major vehicle incident

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 12:09 pm
Updated February 22, 2020 12:14 pm
A photo from DriveBC showing a lineup of vehicles along the Trans-Canada Highway at Three Valley Gap in B.C.’s Southern Interior. The Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke was closed on Saturday morning because of a major vehicle incident. DriveBC says emergency crews are on scene, and that motorists can expect major delays and congestion.
DriveBC

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior is closed in both directions because of a major vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC, the incident is west of Revelstoke, between the Perry River Bridge and the Clanwilliam OH bridge. The closure is 30.5 kilometres in length.

A detour is not available, though the highway is estimated to reopen at 1:30 p.m. PT.

DriveBC says emergency crews are on scene, and that motorists can expect major delays and congestion.

