Trans-Canada Highway near Revelstoke, B.C., closed because of major vehicle incident

A section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior is closed in both directions because of a major vehicle incident.
According to DriveBC, the incident is west of Revelstoke, between the Perry River Bridge and the Clanwilliam OH bridge. The closure is 30.5 kilometres in length.
A detour is not available, though the highway is estimated to reopen at 1:30 p.m. PT.
DriveBC says emergency crews are on scene, and that motorists can expect major delays and congestion.
