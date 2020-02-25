Menu

Entertainment

Courtney Love shares heartfelt tribute to Kurt Cobain on 28th wedding anniversary

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 12:21 pm
(L-R) Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love pose for photograph, Kurt grimacing for the camera and Courtney waving, on a VIP balcony during Mudhoney concert at the Hollywood Palladium on Dec. 4, 1992 in Los Angeles, Calif.
(L-R) Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love pose for photograph, Kurt grimacing for the camera and Courtney waving, on a VIP balcony during Mudhoney concert at the Hollywood Palladium on Dec. 4, 1992 in Los Angeles, Calif. Lindsay Brice/Getty Images

On Feb. 24, 1992, two years prior to his death, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain was married to longtime girlfriend Courtney Love.

To commemorate their 28th anniversary, Love took to Instagram on Monday evening to share some thoughts about her late husband and memories from their wedding day in a heartfelt post.

The 55-year-old widow mentioned that the couple were married on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu, Hawaii before describing how smitten she was with the In Bloom singer.

“28 years ago,” she wrote, “I recall feeling deeply delighted, dizzy, so in love, and knowing how lucky I was.

View this post on Instagram

28 years ago , we got married , in Honolulu, on Waikiki beach 🏝 tonight spoke to sponsor , I .. Lit some candles 🕯 chanted ,diamoku , Walked my dog 🐕 . Went to sushi with my best friend , the closest I have to another one. 28 years ago I recall feeling , deeply , delighted , dizzy , so in love, and knowing how lucky I was . This man was an angel. i thank him for looking out for me , many parts of the the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest shit imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience , almost . but between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity , and the honor of a few true friends , the gift of desperation and sobriety . Of a Higher power and of love , and of empathy , I’m here now. It’ll be ok ,fuck , I see him on the shore . Rocking in the free world. My husband.

A post shared by Courtney Love Cobain (@courtneylove) on

This man was an angel. I thank him for looking out for me.”

The Hole frontwoman admitted that living in the public eye without her late partner took a toll on her life.

“Many parts of the last 28 years have been torturous chaotic and uphill, and in public? That is the darkest shit imaginable, it almost tapped my resilience. Almost.

“But between Kurt’s strange amazing divinity, and the honour of a few true friends, the gift of desperation and sobriety, of a higher power and of love, and of empathy, I’m here now.”

Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain
Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain are pictured in 1993 with daughter Frances Bean Cobain. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“It’ll be OK,” Love wrote at the end of her Instagram post. “F–k, I see him on the shore. Rocking in the free world. My husband.”

Six months after their wedding, the celebrity couple had their first and only child together, daughter Frances Bean Cobain. The young Cobain was less than 20 months old when her father killed himself on April 5, 1994.

Friends and those close to the Celebrity Skin singer left comments on her post with supportive words, often commending Love for her “bravery.”

On how she celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary, Love said she spoke to her sponsor, lit some candles, meditated and walked her dog before going out for sushi with her best friend, who she described as the “closest” she has to “another one.”

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
