Provincial police chase semi-trucks across Montérégie

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) officers said they chased two reportedly stolen semi-trucks for over 60 kilometres early Tuesday.

An SQ spokesperson confirmed to Global News that the chase began shortly after 3:30 a.m. when a patrol car tried to pull over one of the trucks for dangerous driving on Route 221 in Saint-Édouard-de-Napierville. The truck refused to stop, and was soon joined by a second truck, police said.

Officers said they pursued the two trucks onto Highway 30 and then Highway 20. The first truck was eventually stopped by a nail trap laid by the SQ near Pincourt, but the truck’s driver got out and escaped on foot, police said.

The second truck continued for several more kilometres, finally being stopped at kilometre 35 of Highway 20. The unidentified driver of the second truck was arrested.

Two police cruisers were damaged in the chase but police said nobody was injured.