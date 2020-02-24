Man dead after Highway 1 crash near Medicine Hat

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Medicine Hat, Alta., according to police.

The Medicine Hat Police Service said the collision happened on Highway 1 before the Box Springs Road N.W. exit at around 10 a.m.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, police said. EMS said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway was reduced to one lane until around 3:45 p.m., police said.

Story continues below advertisement