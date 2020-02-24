Menu

Man dead after Highway 1 crash near Medicine Hat

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 6:37 pm
A 40-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Medicine Hat on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020.
A 40-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Medicine Hat on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A 40-year-old man was killed Monday in a single-vehicle crash on the Trans-Canada Highway near Medicine Hat, Alta., according to police.

The Medicine Hat Police Service said the collision happened on Highway 1 before the Box Springs Road N.W. exit at around 10 a.m.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle, police said. EMS said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway was reduced to one lane until around 3:45 p.m., police said.

