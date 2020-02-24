Menu

B.C. driver in truck with flashlights for headlights caught driving without insurance for 10th time

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 4:48 pm
Updated February 24, 2020 4:51 pm
One of the flashlights Vancouver police say a driver had rigged up on his truck. .
One of the flashlights Vancouver police say a driver had rigged up on his truck. . Vancouver police

A Vancouver driver is facing more than $1,900 in fines after being caught with a dangerously jerry-rigged pickup truck.

Police say they caught the driver near Knight Street and East 41st Avenue Sunday night, with multiple violations that were “immediately apparent.”

That included an insecure load, and more alarmingly, flashlights that had been rigged up to act as headlights and taillights.

Photos taken by an officer on scene appear to show a bike light or head lamp pointed back into the headlight and intended to reflect outward.

Police said the driver was operating the truck without insurance or a valid licence plate.

Police say the driver has nine previous convictions for driving without insurance along with multiple equipment-related offences.

Police are now speaking with ICBC to see if there is something more they can do to prevent them from driving.

