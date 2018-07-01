‘Is there a problem officer?’ B.C. cops stop massively overloaded car secured with garden hose

An Abbotsford police officer encountered a real life Clark Griswold on the road on Saturday.

Cst. Mangat tweeted out a photo of a four-door sedan he stopped with a mountain of branches and logs on top of the roof and spilling over the trunk.

The load was tied down with an old garden hose, which was attached ‘MacGyver’-style to the driver’s side mirror.

Along with the photo, Mangat’s tweet read:

“Is there a problem officer?” Me: Are you serious? “I assure you it’s safe. I tied it down with an old garden hose”



Abbotsford police Sgt. Judy Bird told Global News the traffic stop occurred on Gladwin Road north of Downes Road around noon.

The vehicle was towed because it was unsafe to drive with bald tires, flat tires, unsafe towing equipment, and numerous body and door issues. The trailer hitch was hanging from one bolt at the rear of the vehicle.

Bird said the driver was cooperative and extremely apologetic.

“He initially did not understand the risk with what he was doing and got caught up in trying to quickly get yard work done,” she said.

“He admitted after that he should have made a few smaller trips or waited until he fixed his trailer hitch so he could used his trailer.”

The driver’s load was disposed of at a sawdust facility.

While the driver was not issued a ticket, he is on the hook for the tow.

He’ll also have to make significant repairs to the car before he’ll be allowed to legally drive it again, said Bird.