Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Winter storm expected to hit Peterborough and area Wednesday: Environment Canada

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 3:50 pm
A winter storm is expected to hit Peterborough and area by Wednesday.
A winter storm is expected to hit Peterborough and area by Wednesday. AP file photo

Recent spring-like weather will be short-lived, with a winter storm expected to hit Peterborough and area later this week.

On Monday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement of a winter storm expected Wednesday for most of central Ontario.

READ MORE: Longer winter or an early spring? Groundhogs make 2020 predictions

The statement issued at 2:58 p.m. says a winter storm from a Texas low “appears likely” to affect much of southern Ontario and parts of northeastern Ontario.

Story continues below advertisement

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 25 centimetres are possible by Thursday morning as the snow will move into the southwestern section of the province by Wednesday morning and spread northeast reaching the Quebec border by late Wednesday afternoon.

“Motorists should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions due to low visibilities in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow,” the statement reads.

The weather statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County.

In Northumberland County, five to 15 centimetres of snow are possible. However, the snow may change to rain or freezing rain, Environment Canada said.

Recent storm coverage:

Keep those shovels handy – Here’s how the Peterborough is prepping for Saturday’s storm
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaStormWinter StormPeterborough WeatherPeterborough stormKawartha Lakes weatherCobourg weatherLindsay weatherEnvironment Canada winter stormPeterborough winter stormwhat's the weather in Peterborough
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.