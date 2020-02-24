Winter storm expected to hit Peterborough and area Wednesday: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Recent spring-like weather will be short-lived, with a winter storm expected to hit Peterborough and area later this week.

On Monday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement of a winter storm expected Wednesday for most of central Ontario.

The statement issued at 2:58 p.m. says a winter storm from a Texas low “appears likely” to affect much of southern Ontario and parts of northeastern Ontario.

Snowfall amounts of 10 to 25 centimetres are possible by Thursday morning as the snow will move into the southwestern section of the province by Wednesday morning and spread northeast reaching the Quebec border by late Wednesday afternoon.

“Motorists should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions due to low visibilities in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow,” the statement reads.

The weather statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes and Haliburton County.

In Northumberland County, five to 15 centimetres of snow are possible. However, the snow may change to rain or freezing rain, Environment Canada said.

