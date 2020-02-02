Longer winter or an early spring? Groundhogs set to make yearly predictions

Send this page to someone via email

In the midst of a winter season that has brought record-breaking snowfall, intense ice storms and frigid temperatures, Canadians across the country will be waiting with baited breath on Sunday to see what a few furry rodents have to say about when they can expect some reprieve.

Every Feb. 2, a select few groundhogs are woken weeks before they would wake naturally from hibernation to predict the weather.

According to a centuries-old legend, if the groundhog sees its shadow, it will return to its burrow, indicating six more weeks of winter.

If the groundhog doesn’t retreat into hiding, spring will come early.

The Groundhog Day tradition is celebrated across the country and in the United States.

Here is a list of prognosticating groundhogs and how you can find out what each says about when spring will arrive.

Shubenacadie Sam

Shubenacadie Sam lives at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park in Nova Scotia.

Living on the east coast, Sam is the first rodent to make a prediction in Canada on Groundhog Day.

Normally, the park hosts a special event on Feb. 2 to celebrate Groundhog Day, however, this year it has been cancelled due to weather concerns.

“Groundhog Day is always an exciting day for families to visit the park but we expect poor travel conditions in the morning,” Nova Scotia’s Land and Forestry Minister Iain Rankin said in a press release. “We must put the safety of visitors and wildlife park staff first.”

The park will be closed on Sunday.

I am very disappointed to have to cancel my big event on Sunday. Safety first for the public, staff, volunteers and myself. I will still be predicting at 8am so tune in to my social media or webcam: https://t.co/L0GqPHWawr pic.twitter.com/xy9scVTLfL — Shubenacadie Sam (@ShubenacadieSam) January 31, 2020

But, fans of Sam should fear not. In a tweet posted on Friday, the groundhog said he would still be making his prediction at 7 a.m. ET.

His prediction will be shared on social media and will be broadcast live via the ‘SamCam’ webcam.

Last year, Sam was the only groundhog to predict a prolonged winter.

Wiarton Willie

Wiarton Willie is a prognosticating groundhog who lives in the town of South Bruce Peninsula in Ontario.

According to his website, he is the “most famous groundhog in Canada and the only albino weather prognosticator in the world.”

Each year the town of South Bruce Peninsula holds a week-long festival which draws thousands of visitors to celebrate Willie’s prediction.

This year, the Groundhog Day celebration will begin at 7 a.m. with a fireworks display at Bluewater Park, followed by morning festivities and breakfast.

Willie is scheduled to make his official prediction at 8:07 a.m. ET.

Fred la Marmotte

Fred la Marmotte is the official groundhog of Quebec, and lives in the town of Val-d’Espoir in the Perce region of the province.

He and his father have been making predictions on the arrival of spring since 2010.

According to Fred’s website, this year the Groundhog Day festivities will begin at 6:15 a.m. ET.

Winnipeg Wynn

Winnipeg Wynn lives at the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitiation Centre (PWRC) in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Wyn was taken in by staff at PWRC in 2016.

Now, she predicts when spring will come, but not how the other groundhogs do.

Staff at the rehab centre staff predict seasonal change by observing Wynn over time and understanding her behaviours.

The centre will share Wynn’s prediction on Facebook on Groundhog Day.

Balzac Billy

While groundhogs can be found in woodlands across Canada and the United States, in Alberta, they are limited to Peace River Country.

The furry critters are not known to live in the southern part of the province.

So, lacking a real groundhog, Alberta uses Balzac Billy — which is a person in a groundhog costume — to predict when spring will come.

Known as the “Prairie Prognosticator,” Billy is scheduled to make his prediction at 10 a.m. ET on Groundhog Day.

Punxsutawney Phil

South of the border, in the American state of Pennsylvania, lives another prognosticating groundhog.

Each year on Groundhog Day, a festival is held and Punxsutawney Phil — named after his home town — makes his prediction.

Phil gained international celebrity after he was featured in the 1993 film Groundhog Day.

This year Phil will make his prediction at 7:25 a.m. ET.