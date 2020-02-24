Menu

Traffic

Dufferin OPP investigating after Highway 89 crash leaves 1 dead in Mono, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 3:59 pm
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 89 in Mono, Ont. on Friday evening, Dufferin OPP say

At about 7:45 p.m., emergency services were called for a crash on Highway 89 around the 3rd Line, according to police.

The crash involved a transport truck carrying logs travelling westbound and a minivan travelling eastbound, officers add.

An initial investigation revealed the the minivan crossed the centre line and hit the other vehicle, OPP say.

READ MORE: 1 dead following early morning dispute in Mono, Ont.: Dufferin OPP

Jennifer Poet, 67, from Southampton, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck wasn’t injured, police add.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

No charges have been laid at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
monoMono OntarioSouthamptonMono crashFatal crash Highway 89 MonoFatal crash MonoHighway 89 Mono crashMono fatal crashMono OntSouthampton Ont
