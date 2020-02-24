Dufferin OPP investigating after Highway 89 crash leaves 1 dead in Mono, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

One person has died following a two-vehicle crash that took place on Highway 89 in Mono, Ont. on Friday evening, Dufferin OPP say

At about 7:45 p.m., emergency services were called for a crash on Highway 89 around the 3rd Line, according to police.

The crash involved a transport truck carrying logs travelling westbound and a minivan travelling eastbound, officers add.

An initial investigation revealed the the minivan crossed the centre line and hit the other vehicle, OPP say.

Jennifer Poet, 67, from Southampton, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the truck wasn’t injured, police add.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.

No charges have been laid at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

