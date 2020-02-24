Menu

Canada

Pack of coyotes puts Winnipeg school in a hold and secure

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 1:54 pm
Updated February 24, 2020 2:07 pm
Roaming coyotes were the reason behind a lockdown at as school in north Winnipeg.
Roaming coyotes were the reason behind a lockdown at as school in north Winnipeg. Getty Images

A Winnipeg school was placed in a “hold and secure” Monday morning after multiple coyotes were seen on a hill behind the school.

The River East Transcona School Division says the doors to Kildonan-East Collegiate were locked but students were able to continue classes.

The division didn’t know how many coyotes were near the school but says they were spotted around 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg police officers, armed with shotguns, were called to the area and are currently still looking for roaming coyotes.

Winnipeg police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray says it’s not uncommon to see coyotes in the city.

READ MORE: ‘They are not looking to play’: Coyote sightings spike around Winnipeg

Police are asking people to avoid the area but Murray said the threat to public safety remains low.

The province says “If you encounter wild animals, always treat them with caution and respect. Learn to recognize the signs of wildlife presence and/or damage, and understand what actions you can take to reduce risks for people, property and wildlife.”

Manitoba coyote released into wild following month-long rehab
Manitoba coyote released into wild following month-long rehab
