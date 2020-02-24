Menu

Entertainment

Justin Bieber sings emotional song at Kanye West’s Sunday Service

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 1:54 pm
(L-R) Kanye West and Justin Bieber.
(L-R) Kanye West and Justin Bieber. Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella and 'Saturday Night Live' YouTube/NBC

For the first time in his career, Justin Bieber joined the ranks of select musicians to attend one of Kanye West‘s Sunday Service performances over the weekend.

Six months after expressing interest in singing with West, 42, and the rest of the acclaimed gospel group, Bieber, 25, made his surprise, debut appearance at the private event on Sunday night.

Not only did the Yummy singer attend the intimate, indoor gig, but he took the stage with the rest of the musicians to perform an emotional cover of Marvin Sapp’s 2007 gospel anthem, Never Would Have Made It.

Footage of the re-imagined song was shared to Instagram not only by Bieber himself, but West’s wife, Kim Kardashian via Instagram stories, among many fans in attendance.

The Canadian pop star’s heartfelt performance was met with roars of applause when singing inspiring lines from the song like, “I’m stronger, I’m wiser / I’m better, much better” and “When I look back over all you brought me through / I can see that you were the one I held on to.”

Back in late-August, Bieber sang the same cover during a gathering at Churchome in Los Angeles.

Following the performance, he posted about the worship via Instagram, opening up about his religious beliefs.

“God is pulling me through a hard season,” he said. “Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started.”

Later on, upon being asked if he’d ever perform with West’s Sunday Service Choir, Bieber told TMZ, “Yes.”

In addition to Bieber — who recently put out a new album, ChangesAmerican rappers Nas and Roddy Ricch appeared at the exclusive Sunday Service performance last week.

The choir reimagined the latter artist’s smash-hit 2019 single The Box — which was also captured by Kardashian, 39, on Instagram.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
