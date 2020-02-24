One man shot during targeted robbery in Cambridge: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man was shot in Cambridge during a targeted robbery on Saturday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police have not released many details of the incident but did say that at around 9:30 p.m., two men approached another group of men near Morning Calm Drive and Franklin Boulevard.

READ MORE: Photos released of suspect in string of Cambridge robberies

They said a skirmish broke out and a man in the second group was shot.

“Investigators are still looking into the altercation that led to one male being shot,” Const. Andre Johnston told Global News. “At this point, it’s too early to speculate as to what exactly took place.”

“We can confirm it was definitely a targeted incident,” Johnston said.

The wounded man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2269 or Crime-Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.