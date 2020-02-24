Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

One man shot during targeted robbery in Cambridge: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 10:36 am
Updated February 24, 2020 10:38 am
Police file photo. .
Police file photo. . Global News

A man was shot in Cambridge during a targeted robbery on Saturday night, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police have not released many details of the incident but did say that at around 9:30 p.m., two men approached another group of men near Morning Calm Drive and Franklin Boulevard.

READ MORE: Photos released of suspect in string of Cambridge robberies

They said a skirmish broke out and a man in the second group was shot.

Investigators are still looking into the altercation that led to one male being shot,” Const. Andre Johnston told Global News. “At this point, it’s too early to speculate as to what exactly took place.”

“We can confirm it was definitely a targeted incident,” Johnston said.

READ MORE: Brantford man facing charges in connection with cyclist’s death in North Dumfries

The wounded man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 2269 or Crime-Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeCambridgeWaterloo crimeCambridge crimeCambridge newsCambridge shootingFranklin Boulevard cambridgeMorning Calm Drive Cambridge
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.