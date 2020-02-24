Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

N.L. Liberals open leadership contest after premier’s resignation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2020 9:25 am
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball poses for a picture in his office at the Confederation Building in St. John's on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball poses for a picture in his office at the Confederation Building in St. John's on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

The contest to replace Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball as leader of the province’s Liberal party has begun.

READ MORE: Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball insists he wasn’t pushed to resign

Party president John Allan announced the opening of the official call for nominations this morning.

Ball kickstarted the process last week when he announced his intention to step down as soon as his party chooses a new leader.

N.L. premier denies reports Liberal party pushed him out
N.L. premier denies reports Liberal party pushed him out

Candidates must pay a $25,000 fee and collect signatures from 50 Liberal party supporters or members to be eligible.

Nominations will be open until March 6.

The new leader will be announced May 9 after a leadership convention in St. John’s.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: N.L. Premier Dwight Ball announces he’s stepping down

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
politicsLiberal PartySt. John'sDwight BallPremier Dwight BallJohn AllanPremier BallDwight Ball resignation
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.