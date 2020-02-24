N.L. Liberals open leadership contest after premier’s resignation

Send this page to someone via email

The contest to replace Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball as leader of the province’s Liberal party has begun.

Party president John Allan announced the opening of the official call for nominations this morning.

Ball kickstarted the process last week when he announced his intention to step down as soon as his party chooses a new leader.

Candidates must pay a $25,000 fee and collect signatures from 50 Liberal party supporters or members to be eligible.

Nominations will be open until March 6.

The new leader will be announced May 9 after a leadership convention in St. John’s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2020.