Canada

N.L. Premier Dwight Ball announces he’s stepping down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2020 4:38 pm
Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Dwight Ball talks to reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on November 26, 2019.
Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Dwight Ball talks to reporters after meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on November 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says he is stepping down after more than four years leading the province.

In a surprise announcement made by video, Ball says he will remain as premier until a successor is chosen “at the earliest opportunity.”

The 63-year-old premier served as Opposition leader from 2012 before his Liberal party won government in November 2015.

Under Ball, the Liberals were re-elected in May 2019 but reduced to a minority.

More to come.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
NewfoundlandDwight Balldwight ball steps downNewfoundland premier steps down
