N.L. Premier Dwight Ball announces he’s stepping down

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says he is stepping down after more than four years leading the province.
In a surprise announcement made by video, Ball says he will remain as premier until a successor is chosen “at the earliest opportunity.”
Newfoundland premier says winter storm having ‘profound impact’ on residents
The 63-year-old premier served as Opposition leader from 2012 before his Liberal party won government in November 2015.
Under Ball, the Liberals were re-elected in May 2019 but reduced to a minority.
More to come.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
COMMENTS