N.L. Premier Dwight Ball announces he’s stepping down

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball says he is stepping down after more than four years leading the province.

In a surprise announcement made by video, Ball says he will remain as premier until a successor is chosen “at the earliest opportunity.”

1:35 Newfoundland premier says winter storm having ‘profound impact’ on residents Newfoundland premier says winter storm having ‘profound impact’ on residents

The 63-year-old premier served as Opposition leader from 2012 before his Liberal party won government in November 2015.

Under Ball, the Liberals were re-elected in May 2019 but reduced to a minority.

More to come.

