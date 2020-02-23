Connor McDavid returns for Edmonton Oilers against Kings

Connor McDavid will return from a quad injury Sunday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings.
McDavid was injured on Feb. 8 against Nashville. The Oilers went 3-2-1 in his absence.
“It’s never fun to watch, but it’s always more fun to watch the team win. They’ve been doing that. 3-2-1 is pretty good,” said McDavid.
“I’m just happy to be back out there.”
The Oilers expected lineup is:
Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Yamamoto
Gagner – McDavid – Chiasson
Benson – Sheahan – Archibald
Khaira – Haas – P. Russell
Nurse – Bear
Jones – Larsson
Lagesson – Benning
Smith
Catch the Oilers and Kings on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.
