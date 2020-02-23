Connor McDavid returns for Edmonton Oilers against Kings

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Connor McDavid will return from a quad injury Sunday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings.

McDavid was injured on Feb. 8 against Nashville. The Oilers went 3-2-1 in his absence.

“It’s never fun to watch, but it’s always more fun to watch the team win. They’ve been doing that. 3-2-1 is pretty good,” said McDavid.

“I’m just happy to be back out there.” Tweet This

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Gagner – McDavid – Chiasson

Benson – Sheahan – Archibald

Khaira – Haas – P. Russell

Story continues below advertisement

Nurse – Bear

Jones – Larsson

Lagesson – Benning

Smith

Catch the Oilers and Kings on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.