Connor McDavid returns for Edmonton Oilers against Kings

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted February 23, 2020 5:37 pm
Updated February 23, 2020 5:38 pm
NHL profile photo on Edmonton Oilers player Connor McDavid at a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta. on Sat., Feb. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal.
NHL profile photo on Edmonton Oilers player Connor McDavid at a game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alta. on Sat., Feb. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal

Connor McDavid will return from a quad injury Sunday night when the Edmonton Oilers visit the Los Angeles Kings.

McDavid was injured on Feb. 8 against Nashville. The Oilers went 3-2-1 in his absence.

“It’s never fun to watch, but it’s always more fun to watch the team win. They’ve been doing that. 3-2-1 is pretty good,” said McDavid.

“I’m just happy to be back out there.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Gagner – McDavid – Chiasson

Benson – Sheahan – Archibald

Khaira – Haas – P. Russell

Nurse – Bear

Jones – Larsson

Lagesson – Benning

Smith

READ MORE: Ken Holland likely won’t make major move ahead of first trade deadline as Edmonton Oilers GM

Catch the Oilers and Kings on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.

