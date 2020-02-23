Wet’suwet’en solidarity protesters set up new Vancouver rail blockade, violating injunction

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said rail blockades across Canada need to come down, a group of protesters have set up camp on a major train crossing in East Vancouver.

The demonstrators gathered at the CN Rail tracks near Clark Drive and Venables Street just before noon Sunday, violating an injunction the rail company was granted by B.C. Supreme Court the last time its tracks were blocked earlier this month.

The blockade is the latest act of solidarity with Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline project through their traditional lands in northern B.C.

In a statement, the group organized by Natalie Knight said it was not only protesting the actions of Coastal GasLink and RCMP, but also the various injunctions granted against solidarity protests themselves.

“You cannot injunct justice,” Knight said. “The use of overbroad injunctions to criminalize Indigenous land defenders and our supporters reveals the colonial foundation of Canadian law.

“We will continue holding solidarity actions in the streets of Vancouver until the demands of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have been met.”

