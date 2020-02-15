Wet’suwet’en solidarity protesters block CN rail lines in East Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Protesters in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and their supporters are blocking a new set of rail lines in Vancouver Saturday.

Roughly 100 people gathered on the CN Rail lines crossing Renfrew Street near Grandview Highway in East Vancouver, protesting the building of the Coastal GasLink pipeline through traditional Indigenous territory and the resulting RCMP actions to clear the way for construction there.

“Colonial expansion of the Corporation of Canada was made possible through the construction of railways like the one we block today,” organizer Herb Varley said in a statement.

Protesters handed out flyers that further explained the blockade’s purpose “in direct response to the actions of other nations across the continent,” referring to similar rail blockades led by First Nations in Ontario and northern B.C.

“We want to recognize the shared history of violence experienced by Indigenous people and Punjabi and Chinese communities in so-called B.C.,” the flyers read, explaining why Saturday’s specific site was chosen.

The blockade comes soon after a separate group of protesters camped overnight on the tracks at the Canadian Pacific Railyard in Coquitlam, shutting down freight train service and the West Coast Express.

Protesters have also blocked access to the Port of Vancouver and Deltaport until court injunctions forced them to move early this week.

CN has not yet commented on Saturday’s blockade.

The company has shut down operations in eastern Canada due to continued rail line blockades led by members of the Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in Ontario.

Another blockade created by the Gitxsan hereditary chiefs in the northern B.C. community of New Hazelton was recently taken down after the provincial and federal governments agreed to meet with the chiefs.

The chief responsible for the blockade told Global News the group would return to the rail line if that meeting proved to be fruitless.

The Canada-wide movement is aiming to shut down the country’s economy in the wake of RCMP enforcement of a court injunction against the Wet’suwet’en members blocking construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline near Houston, B.C.

RCMP moved into the traditional, unceded Wet’suwet’en territory on Feb. 6.

The $6.6-billion Coastal GasLink project is meant to carry natural gas from northeastern B.C. to Kitimat.

The company has signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected Indigenous councils along the route.

But hereditary chiefs who oppose the project say elected councils only have jurisdiction over First Nations reserves. The hereditary chiefs claim authority over rights and title to land that was never covered by treaty.

