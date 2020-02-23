Menu

Strong winds coming to South Coast could be damaging for Vancouver Island

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 6:38 pm
A woman struggles with an umbrella in central London, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
A woman struggles with an umbrella in central London, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Strong winds could lead to property damage in Victoria and communities on Vancouver Island’s west coast Sunday into early Monday morning, Environment Canada warns.

Those same winds are also expected to hit the Lower Mainland and North Shore Sunday evening, although conditions there are not expected to be as serious.

The weather agency’s wind warning says southwest winds over Greater Victoria could strengthen to anywhere between 60 and 90 km/h by Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Victoria get hit with powerful winds

In western parts of the island, meanwhile, gusts could reach 100 km/h before easing as the Pacific storm system moves inland.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur,” the warning reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says the winds are expected to die down by Monday morning.

A special weather statement was later issued for all Metro Vancouver communities, saying winds will pick up in the evening and reach 50 to 70 km/h before dying down overnight.

No damage is expected in that region, according to the agency.

BC Ferries has shared the wind warning on its website, but so far no sailings have been affected.

Ferry frustrations generated by Friday’s windstorm
Ferry frustrations generated by Friday’s windstorm
