One dead following late night crash in northwest Calgary

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sarcee Trail Saturday night, according to Calgary police.
Police say they were called to a stretch of Sarcee Trail N.W. north of Stoney Trail around 11:47 p.m.
According to police, the vehicle was travelling north on Sarcee when it hit a guard rail and flipped.
The vehicle came to a rest upside down against a truck in the Beacon Hill Home Depot parking lot, police said.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash and if speed or alcohol were factors in the rollover.
