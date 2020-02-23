Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

One dead following late night crash in northwest Calgary

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 9:41 am
Calgary Police were called shortly before midnight for reports of a single vehicle rollover. .
Calgary Police were called shortly before midnight for reports of a single vehicle rollover. . Mike Hills / Global News

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sarcee Trail Saturday night, according to Calgary police.

Police say they were called to a stretch of Sarcee Trail N.W. north of Stoney Trail around 11:47 p.m.

READ MORE: Man dies after falling from moving limousine in downtown Calgary

According to police, the vehicle was travelling north on Sarcee when it hit a guard rail and flipped.

The vehicle came to a rest upside down against a truck in the Beacon Hill Home Depot parking lot, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and if speed or alcohol were factors in the rollover.

Drive safe tips: Avoiding distracted driving
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashCalgary PoliceCalgary roadsSingle Vehicle CrashCalgary CrashCalgary fatal crashBeacon Hill CrashSarcee Trail CrashSarcee Trail Fatal Crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.