One dead following late night crash in northwest Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sarcee Trail Saturday night, according to Calgary police.

Police say they were called to a stretch of Sarcee Trail N.W. north of Stoney Trail around 11:47 p.m.

READ MORE: Man dies after falling from moving limousine in downtown Calgary

According to police, the vehicle was travelling north on Sarcee when it hit a guard rail and flipped.

The vehicle came to a rest upside down against a truck in the Beacon Hill Home Depot parking lot, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and if speed or alcohol were factors in the rollover.

Story continues below advertisement