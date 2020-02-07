RCMP investigate fatal crash near Bonnyville

Send this page to someone via email

At approximately 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Bonnyville RCMP were called to a fatal three-vehicle collision on Highway 28 near Township Road 604, southwest of Bonnyville.

Investigators believe an SUV was travelling east on Highway 28 while a car was travelling west when the two collided. A second car travelling west then hit the two vehicles, police said.

The 38-year-old woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The Elk Point woman was alone in the vehicle.

The lone woman driving the first car suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital before being airlifted via STARS air ambulance to Edmonton.

The man driving the second car was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was alone in the vehicle.

Traffic on Highway 28 was diverted for several hours.

Icy road conditions were reported at the time of the collision, police said.