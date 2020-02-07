Menu

RCMP investigate fatal crash near Bonnyville

By Sarah Ryan Global News
Posted February 7, 2020 5:56 pm
.
. File

At approximately 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Bonnyville RCMP were called to a fatal three-vehicle collision on Highway 28 near Township Road 604, southwest of Bonnyville.

Investigators believe an SUV was travelling east on Highway 28 while a car was travelling west when the two collided. A second car travelling west then hit the two vehicles, police said.

The 38-year-old woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The Elk Point woman was alone in the vehicle.

The lone woman driving the first car suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital before being airlifted via STARS air ambulance to Edmonton.

The man driving the second car was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was alone in the vehicle.

READ MORE: Alberta school bus crash leaves 5 people in critical condition

Traffic on Highway 28 was diverted for several hours.

Icy road conditions were reported at the time of the collision, police said.

