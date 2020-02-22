Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Two children unharmed after shots fired in suspected Bridle Path road rage incident, police say

By Michael Furtado Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 7:46 pm
Rear of a vehicle damaged after shooting in suspected road rage incident on The Bridle Path. .
Rear of a vehicle damaged after shooting in suspected road rage incident on The Bridle Path. . Andrew Colllins / Global News

Nobody was injured after a shooting in a suspected road rage incident in North York Saturday afternoon, police say

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue and The Bridle Path at 2:45 p.m. for a shooting.

READ MORE: Road rage incident in Brampton sends driver to hospital, police say

Two individuals got into an argument while in their respective cars, investigators say, when one of the individuals fired shots from their vehicle into the rear of the other.

They said there were two young children in the car that was shot: a 12-year-old and a two -year-old.

Both children were not injured.

Police said there is no information about the suspect(s) at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
York regional police charge 3 teens with violent bank robbery in Markham
York regional police charge 3 teens with violent bank robbery in Markham

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto shootingNorth York shootingToronto Road RageRoad Rage TorontoThe Bridle PathThe Bridle Path shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.