Two children unharmed after shots fired in suspected Bridle Path road rage incident, police say

Nobody was injured after a shooting in a suspected road rage incident in North York Saturday afternoon, police say

Toronto police said they were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue and The Bridle Path at 2:45 p.m. for a shooting.

Two individuals got into an argument while in their respective cars, investigators say, when one of the individuals fired shots from their vehicle into the rear of the other.

They said there were two young children in the car that was shot: a 12-year-old and a two -year-old.

Both children were not injured.

Police said there is no information about the suspect(s) at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

