Toronto hosts Carolina following shutout victory

Carolina Hurricanes (34-22-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-22-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Carolina Hurricanes after the Maple Leafs shut out Pittsburgh 4-0. Frederik Andersen earned the victory in the net for Toronto after collecting 24 saves.

The Maple Leafs are 17-14-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto has scored 216 goals and ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.5 per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 43.

The Hurricanes are 16-16-1 against conference opponents. Carolina has scored 39 power-play goals, converting on 21.7% of chances.

Toronto defeated Carolina 8-6 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 23. Mitchell Marner scored two goals for the Maple Leafs in the win and Martin Necas scored two goals for the Hurricanes in the loss.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-15 in 62 games played this season. John Tavares has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jaccob Slavin leads the Hurricanes with a plus-28 in 60 games played this season. Sebastian Aho has 11 goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Maple Leafs: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Frederik Andersen: day to day (neck).

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.