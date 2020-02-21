OHL Roundup: Friday, February 21, 2020

Send this page to someone via email

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. – Joseph Garreffa completed his hat trick with the overtime winner, and the Ottawa 67’s defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-4 on Friday to snap their three-game losing streak in the Ontario Hockey League.

Garreffa, who also had two assists, opened the scoring 1:06 into the game and added his second late in the second period. His OT winner came 1:30 into the extra frame.

Mitchell Hoelscher and Austen Keating had the other goals for Ottawa (43-10-1), which broke its longest losing streak of the season.

Jaromir Pytlik, Tanner Dickinson, Joe Carroll and Rory Kerins, with the tying goal with 59 seconds left in the third period, replied for the Greyhounds (25-28-4).

67’s goaltender Cedrick Andree made 26 saves. Sault Ste. Marie’s Bailey Brkin stopped 24 shots.

FRONTENACS 4 GENERALS 3 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Shane Wright scored his 35th of the season 1:25 into overtime to lift the Frontenacs (18-33-4) over Oshawa (28-18-9).

FIREBIRDS 6 STEELHEADS3

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Jack Wismer scored back-to-back goals 1:02 apart late in the third period to help Flint (37-17-2) double up the Steelheads (24-27-5) to extend their winning streak to 15 games.

SPIRIT 10 WOLVES 6

SUDBURY, Ont. — Camaryn Baber and Damien Giroux had two goals apiece to power Saginaw (35-16-5) past the Wolves (29-26-1).

RANGERS 4 OTTERS 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Francesco Pinelli and Jonathan Yantsis had a goal and an assist apiece to pace the Rangers (35-14-7) over Erie (23-21-11).

STORM 5 KNIGHTS 3

GUELPH, Ont. — Eric Uba scored two goals and set up another and Pavel Gogolev had a goal and a helper to lead the Storm (29-19-7) over London (38-15-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.

