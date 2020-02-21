Menu

Traffic

Man dead after head-on collision in St. Albert

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 8:49 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

RCMP are investigating what happened after an 86-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash in St. Albert on Friday afternoon.

Police said emergency crews were called to the two-vehicle collision, which occurred on Ray Gibbon Drive north of McKenney Avenue, at about 2:40 p.m.

According to RCMP, the man who died was declared dead at the scene. They said he was an occupant in a truck headed south at the time of the crash but did not say if he was the driver. Another person was in the same truck and was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other truck, which was headed north, was also taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

“St. Albert RCMP along with a RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate,” police said. “Traffic along Ray Gibbon Drive between Giroux Road and McKenney Avenue will be rerouted for several hours due to the investigation.”

