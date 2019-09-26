Driver charged after school bus crashes into St. Albert pool

A 69-year-old Edmonton woman has been charged after a school bus crashed into a St. Albert family’s swimming pool in July.

The crash happened on July 29 at a home on Morgan Crescent in the community north of Edmonton. No children were on the bus at the time of crash.

On Thursday, St. Albert RCMP said the driver of the bus was given two provincial traffic tickets.

Margaret Knight was charged with careless driving and failing to wear a seatbelt. RCMP said the tickets can either be paid in court or go to trial. At this point, a trial has not been scheduled.

“Upon reviewing the evidence provided by witnesses, the school bus mechanical report and the school bus video footage, St. Albert RCMP issued two provincial traffic tickets to the driver, and sole occupant, of the school bus,” RCMP said in a statement Thursday.

The day after the crash, the family said while it was shocking, it could have been much worse. Sam Akplu, who was building a deck around his in-laws’ pool at the time, said his children are often playing in the backyard.

“Where the bus hit, my oldest son and my oldest daughter are normally in the deep end because they’re good swimmers,” Akplu said in July.

“[It] could have been a hell of a lot worse.”

