Crime

Man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman, forcibly confining her for days: York police

By Sasha Campbell Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 4:41 pm
York Regional Police release a photo of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault and forcible confinement investigation.
York Regional Police release a photo of a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault and forcible confinement investigation. Handout / York Regional Police

York Regional Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault and forcible confinement investigation.

On Wednesday, police responded to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and Dufferin Street in Vaughan, after a concerned citizen reported that a woman ran in front of his car asking for help.

Investigators said the victim met the suspect at a bar in the Fort Erie area on Feb. 8. The victim reported that she was taken to a nearby bar and held against her will for several days, where she was assaulted and sexually assaulted multiple times, police said.

The victim told police that the suspect drove her to a wooded area off of Dufferin Street near Teston Road where she was able to escape and flag down a vehicle for help.

Officers said she was taken to hospital as a result of the incidents, but didn’t provide information on the victim’s condition.

On Friday, investigators released a photo of 54-year-old David Kenneth Pressman of Mississauga, urging anyone who sees him not to approach him.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

