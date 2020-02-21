TLC, Nelly and 2 Live Crew join Rock the Park 2020 lineup

Send this page to someone via email

The latest groups to join Rock the Park’s 2020 lineup will want no scrubs in the audience when they take to the stage in July.

TLC has been announced as the headliner for the London, Ont., concert’s Flashback Friday show — a night that focuses on artists who rocked the charts throughout the 90s.

Formed in 1991, the Atlanta group has released five studio albums and enjoyed success with a number of chart-topping songs including No Scrubs, Waterfalls and Creep.

It’ll be getting hot in Harris Park with Nelly joining the stage on the same night. The St. Louis rapper has sold millions of albums in the U.S. and is known for hits such as Hot in Herre, Ride wit Me and Air Force Ones.

California group 2 Live Crew will be bringing their infectious style of Miami bass, a subgenre of hip hop that makes use of heavy bass rhythms and early 80s drum machines.

Other scheduled acts include Arrested Development, 112 and Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base.

Rock the Park’s following night will include a set of country artists. Dallas Smith will take to the stage along with Billy Currington, Travis Tritt and Blanco Brown.

Other dates include scheduled performances from Blink-182, Jack Johnson and Vance Joy.

This year will mark the festival’s 17th consecutive year in London.

Rock the Park runs from July 15 to 18 and tickets are available on the festival’s website.