Thousands expected to attend teachers rally at Kitchener city hall

Members of all four Ontario teacher unions are expected to gather at Kitchener city hall this morning to rally during a provincewide strike.

The event, which has been titled ‘Picket for Education’ is expected to draw between 6,000 and 9,000 people.

Waterloo Regional Police say they have closed King Street between Ontario and Francis streets for the rally.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says the event will kick off with a one-hour picket loop downtown at 10:30 a.m. before speeches will begin in Carl Zehr Square at noon.

Members of the ETFO, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association (OECTA), the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF) and Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO) are all expected to attend.

“We are excited to join together with our education colleagues across the four affiliates for this event,” OSSTF District 24 President Rob Gascho said in a statement. “Our unions include workers from all fields within education — teachers and occasional teachers, designated early childhood educators, support staff, secretarial staff, custodians, and professional student services personnel​.”

The four unions all walked off the job province-wide on Friday in a move which has closed all public and Catholic schools in the area.

The labour groups said today marks the first time since 1997 that teachers and education workers from all four major unions will walk out on the same day.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce criticized the walkout and said the unions should ensure students remain in class.

“Two million students should be in class [Friday],” he said.

“These strikes are impacting the very kids that we all purport to care about.”

*With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca