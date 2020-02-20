Menu

Education

Catholic, French teachers resume talks with Ontario government as strike looms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2020 6:23 am
Updated February 20, 2020 6:26 am
Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park
WATCH (Feb. 18): Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park on Tuesday for the first time since Dec. 12. It was a fiery start to the new session where the government faced questions on a number of hot button issues, including teachers’ strikes, the government’s autism plan, and new licence plates. Travis Dhanraj reports.

TORONTO – Bargaining is set to resume today between the Ontario government and two teachers’ unions, just one day before a planned joint strike by all four major teacher groups in the province.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, or OECTA, the French public teachers’ union and the unions representing elementary and secondary school teachers are planning a provincewide strike tomorrow.

OECTA is also planning rotating, one-day strikes starting next week if they can’t make progress toward a new agreement.

READ MORE: Negotiations resume between Ontario government, Catholic teachers as more strikes loom

Today marks the third day of talks for OECTA since negotiations broke down in early January, while the French teachers’ union has had sporadic bargaining dates over the past few months.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has expressed frustration with the strikes, which he says have adverse impacts on kids and their families.

He’s signalled flexibility on class sizes, one of the most contentious issues in the ongoing negotiations, but the government hasn’t budged on compensation for teachers.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioStephen LecceOECTAteacher strikeOntario Teacher StrikeOntario English Catholic Teachers' AssociationTeacher negotiationsOntario TeacherOECTA Strike
