Education

Negotiations resume between Ontario government, Catholic teachers as more strikes loom

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2020 6:08 am
Parents share thoughts on teachers’ strikes
WATCH ABOVE: Parents weigh in on teachers' strikes that have been ongoing since November. All schools will be closed Friday for another strike. (Feb. 17, 2020)

TORONTO – Ontario’s Catholic teachers are back at the bargaining table with the provincial government today in a bid to head off further job action.

The union representing Catholic teachers announced Tuesday that a mediator had ordered both sides to resume contract talks, which had been stalled for weeks.

But the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association says it’s also prepared to hold rotating, one-day strikes starting next week if they can’t make progress.

READ MORE: Entire Ontario public school system to be shut down Feb. 21 due to teachers strike

All four of Ontario’s teachers’ unions are holding strikes as they try to hammer out new contracts with the province.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce has repeatedly said the teachers are holding out for higher wages, but the unions say they’re more concerned about issues such as increased class sizes and mandatory e-learning courses.

Story continues below advertisement

All four labour groups plan to hold a provincewide strike on Friday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
