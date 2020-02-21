Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Film director Roland Emmerich to shoot next 3 films in Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 21, 2020 11:29 am
Roland Emmerich
Director Roland Emmerich, pictured in September 2013. Johannes Eisele / AFP/Getty Images

The Quebec government is pledging $10 million toward a project by German film director Roland Emmerich to shoot his next three movies in Montreal.

Premier François Legault, who announced the deal in downtown Montreal alongside Emmerich on Friday, said the films will create up to 3,200 part-time and full-time jobs.

“Thank you for your confidence,” Legault told Emmerich. “You’re a great filmmaker. I know you love this city very much.”

READ MORE: Quebec films need better marketing and distribution, say directors

The commitment is expected is translate into $400 million in spending from the Hollywood producer, who is best known for big-budget movies including Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow and The Patriot.

“It’s quite the news for Quebec,” said Legault.

Emmerich said he loves shooting movies in Montreal primarily due to amazing crews, but also because he considers the city his second home. Montreal also has world-class talent and high-quality production facilities, he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“I came around 18 years ago the first time to Quebec and I fell in love,” said Emmerich.

The province won’t reveal what box office percentage it is securing with its investment, but Legault said the project stems from his recent trip to California in December. He hopes to announce more similar deals in the future.

READ MORE: Roland Emmerich to direct ‘Stonewall’ in Montreal

The move will also push more students in the province to pursue film studies, according to Legault.

Emmerich, for his part, described the deal as the start of a “beautiful friendship” with Quebec. He said Montreal has a European love for cinema, which reminds him of his native Germany.

“Whenever I have to go somewhere else, I’m complaining,” he said.

The first film, called Moonfall, is expected to begin shooting in Montreal in May.

With files from Global News’ Amanda Jelowicki and the Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politicsFrancois LegaultFilmQuebec economyQuebec jobsRoland EmmerichMontreal FilmsHollywood directorsMontreal movies
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.