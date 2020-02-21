Film director Roland Emmerich to shoot next 3 films in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is pledging $10 million toward a project by German film director Roland Emmerich to shoot his next three movies in Montreal.

Premier François Legault, who announced the deal in downtown Montreal alongside Emmerich on Friday, said the films will create up to 3,200 part-time and full-time jobs.

“Thank you for your confidence,” Legault told Emmerich. “You’re a great filmmaker. I know you love this city very much.”

The commitment is expected is translate into $400 million in spending from the Hollywood producer, who is best known for big-budget movies including Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow and The Patriot.

“It’s quite the news for Quebec,” said Legault.

Emmerich said he loves shooting movies in Montreal primarily due to amazing crews, but also because he considers the city his second home. Montreal also has world-class talent and high-quality production facilities, he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“I came around 18 years ago the first time to Quebec and I fell in love,” said Emmerich.

The province won’t reveal what box office percentage it is securing with its investment, but Legault said the project stems from his recent trip to California in December. He hopes to announce more similar deals in the future.

The move will also push more students in the province to pursue film studies, according to Legault.

Emmerich, for his part, described the deal as the start of a “beautiful friendship” with Quebec. He said Montreal has a European love for cinema, which reminds him of his native Germany.

“Whenever I have to go somewhere else, I’m complaining,” he said.

The first film, called Moonfall, is expected to begin shooting in Montreal in May.

— With files from Global News’ Amanda Jelowicki and the Canadian Press