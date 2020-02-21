Menu

Canada

Autopsy reveals West Grey officer died of self-inflicted injuries

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted February 21, 2020 8:55 am
Updated February 21, 2020 9:01 am
Cory Trainor.
Cory Trainor. West Grey Police / Facebook

Owen Sound police have wrapped up their investigation into the death of a member of the West Grey Police Service earlier this week.

Const. Cory Trainor, 28, was found dead in his police cruiser in southern Ontario on Tuesday.

It was determined that Trainor died from a self-inflicted injury.

READ MORE: Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to 3 children: Woodstock police

Trainor was a five-year member of the West Grey Police Service and most recently served as West Grey’s media relations officer.

Tributes have poured in from police services across Ontario for the officer.

“The Owen Sound Police Service wishes to again express our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Constable Trainor,” the Owen Sound Police Service said in a statement Tuesday following the investigation. “Mental wellness within our communities and our members remains a priority for Ontario police services. We encourage anyone who needs assistance or knows of someone who needs assistance to reach out for support through local health service providers.”

Police say there will be no further releases made with respect to the investigation.

