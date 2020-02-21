Autopsy reveals West Grey officer died of self-inflicted injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Owen Sound police have wrapped up their investigation into the death of a member of the West Grey Police Service earlier this week.

Const. Cory Trainor, 28, was found dead in his police cruiser in southern Ontario on Tuesday.

It was determined that Trainor died from a self-inflicted injury.

Trainor was a five-year member of the West Grey Police Service and most recently served as West Grey’s media relations officer.

Tributes have poured in from police services across Ontario for the officer.

We are truly saddened by the loss of CST Cory Trainor and offer our deepest heart felt condolences to the family, friends, and the entire @WestGreyPolice pic.twitter.com/O6uXG7qkSq — Sarnia Police (@SarniaPolice) February 21, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On behalf the entire @PoliceAssocON membership across Ontario, our thoughts are with the loved ones and colleagues of the @WestGreyPolice member. If you need support, please do not hesitate to reach out to resources like @BootsOTGround. #HeroesInLife https://t.co/QyhlosC3ei — Police Association of Ontario (@PoliceAssocON) February 18, 2020

Saddened to hear of the passing of a member of the @WestGreyPolice. Passing on condolences on behalf of the @Woodstock_PS Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family during this difficult time. — Chief (@DarylLongworth) February 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

“The Owen Sound Police Service wishes to again express our most sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Constable Trainor,” the Owen Sound Police Service said in a statement Tuesday following the investigation. “Mental wellness within our communities and our members remains a priority for Ontario police services. We encourage anyone who needs assistance or knows of someone who needs assistance to reach out for support through local health service providers.”

Police say there will be no further releases made with respect to the investigation.