Cory Trainor’s dad honours ‘great son’ and husband: ‘Being a police officer was in his blood’

Send this page to someone via email

The father of Const. Cory Trainor, who was found dead in his police cruiser in southern Ontario Feb. 18, is mourning the loss of a “great son.”

Brian Trainor, who is a councillor in the Montreal suburb of Ville de Saint-Lazare, released a statement on Wednesday, just a day after the police officer’s death about an hour north of Guelph in the Township of Southgate.

READ MORE: Police officer found dead in cruiser in small Ontario community

“Cory was foremost a great son, husband and a loved member of his extended family and many friends,” his dad said.

Const. Trainor was a five-year member of the West Grey Police Service and most recently served as West Grey’s media relations officer.

“Service to community was an integral part of his life, including his regular participation in fundraising and charity events but nothing could come close to his dedication and love of service as a police officer,” Coun. Trainor said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Being a police officer was in his blood and was his life.” Tweet This

Trainor said his son dedicated his life to become the best police officer he possibly could be, having studied at St. Lawrence College, Nicolet Police College and the Ontario Police College.

“His police work experience in northern Quebec and northern Ontario preceded him ultimately joining the West Grey police force where his love of community policing allowed him to live his dream,” he said.

1:32 Officer dies by apparent suicide at Toronto Police HQ Officer dies by apparent suicide at Toronto Police HQ

The elder Trainor thanked those who have reached out for their overwhelming support and added that memorials to celebrate Cory’s life are being planned in both Ontario and Quebec. Details will be announced in the near future.

Owen Sound police said the 28-year-old’s death is not considered suspicious. Trainor’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but an autopsy has been scheduled.

“On behalf of all members of Owen Sound police, I wish to offer our condolences to Chief Martin and all members of the West Grey police after the sudden passing of one of their own,” Owen Sound police Chief Craig Ambrose said in a tweet.

The Municipality of West Grey announced flags would be flown at half-mast.

“It is with great sadness that we hear of the loss of one of our West Grey Police Service officers,” said Mayor Christine Robinson, who also serves as chair of the police services board.

Story continues below advertisement

“On behalf of the municipality and the board, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family and continue to offer support to the West Grey Police Service during this difficult time.”

Tributes have also poured in from police services across Ontario for the fallen officer.

Our flags are lowered out of respect for @WestGreyPolice Constable Cory Trainor. PC Trainor, his family, and his fellow officers and civilian members of WGPS remain in our thoughts during this difficult time. @WayneKalinski @LeahGilfoy @PCScottDavis pic.twitter.com/6Sm4DhKUBP — Orangeville Police (@OrangevillePS) February 20, 2020

On behalf of @WRPSToday sending our sincere condolences to Chief Martin & members of @WestGreyPolice on the loss of their colleague. Thoughts are with you & all impacted & may you stay strong. https://t.co/KtYNB5zmXG — Bryan M. Larkin (@Chief_BLarkin) February 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

It is with heavy hearts we send our condolences to our @WestGreyPolice brothers and sisters. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the community you serve as you grieve the loss of a family member. pic.twitter.com/FTnXWA65Jv — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 20, 2020

My condolences go out to the @WestGreyPolice family and the community they serve. The media relations officer community is a small one. A huge impact and loss. Fond memories of a passionate energetic officer. #RIP Cory. pic.twitter.com/7vBfQsg5VV — PC Phil Gavin (@PCPhilGavin) February 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Saddened to hear of the passing of a member of the @WestGreyPolice. Passing on condolences on behalf of the @Woodstock_PS Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family during this difficult time. — Chief (@DarylLongworth) February 19, 2020

Members of DRPS sending condolences to the @WestGreyPolice family during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with you as you mourn the loss of a colleague and friend. https://t.co/kmRyWR4BZB — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) February 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Sending thoughts and prayers to everyone at @WestGreyPolice https://t.co/T5kPh7Mk3z — Chatham-Kent Police (@CKPSMedia) February 19, 2020

On behalf of @SPSmediaoffice our collective thoughts and condolences are with the members of @WestGreyPolice and the community they serve. — Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) February 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

On behalf of all of us in the @SudburyPolice family we send our support and condolences to everyone in the @WestGreyPolice family who are grieving the loss of one of their family. #StayStrong pic.twitter.com/CapCljdlWK — Paul Pedersen (@ChiefPaul_GSPS) February 19, 2020

Deepest condolences from everyone at @SSPSofficial to our @WestGreyPolice colleagues in this very difficult time. We are here for all at the WGPS to help our brothers and sisters in anyway we can. pic.twitter.com/wBumyN605J — Chief Mike Bellai (@MikeBellai) February 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement