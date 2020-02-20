Cory Trainor’s dad honours ‘great son’ and husband: ‘Being a police officer was in his blood’

The father of Const. Cory Trainor, who was found dead in his police cruiser in southern Ontario Feb. 18, is mourning the loss of a “great son.”
Brian Trainor, who is a councillor in the Montreal suburb of Ville de Saint-Lazare, released a statement on Wednesday, just a day after the police officer’s death about an hour north of Guelph in the Township of Southgate.
“Cory was foremost a great son, husband and a loved member of his extended family and many friends,” his dad said.
Const. Trainor was a five-year member of the West Grey Police Service and most recently served as West Grey’s media relations officer.
“Service to community was an integral part of his life, including his regular participation in fundraising and charity events but nothing could come close to his dedication and love of service as a police officer,” Coun. Trainor said.
“Being a police officer was in his blood and was his life.”
Trainor said his son dedicated his life to become the best police officer he possibly could be, having studied at St. Lawrence College, Nicolet Police College and the Ontario Police College.
“His police work experience in northern Quebec and northern Ontario preceded him ultimately joining the West Grey police force where his love of community policing allowed him to live his dream,” he said.
The elder Trainor thanked those who have reached out for their overwhelming support and added that memorials to celebrate Cory’s life are being planned in both Ontario and Quebec. Details will be announced in the near future.
Owen Sound police said the 28-year-old’s death is not considered suspicious. Trainor’s cause of death has not yet been determined, but an autopsy has been scheduled.
“On behalf of all members of Owen Sound police, I wish to offer our condolences to Chief Martin and all members of the West Grey police after the sudden passing of one of their own,” Owen Sound police Chief Craig Ambrose said in a tweet.
The Municipality of West Grey announced flags would be flown at half-mast.
“It is with great sadness that we hear of the loss of one of our West Grey Police Service officers,” said Mayor Christine Robinson, who also serves as chair of the police services board.
“On behalf of the municipality and the board, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family and continue to offer support to the West Grey Police Service during this difficult time.”
Tributes have also poured in from police services across Ontario for the fallen officer.
