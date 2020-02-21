Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to 3 children: Woodstock police

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock police are investigating after a man allegedly exposed himself to three children.

Police say the children – ages 11 and 12 – were walking in the area of Bernadette Place and East Park Drive Thursday between 8:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. when the man called out to them and exposed himself.

Woodstock Police say the suspect is described as a 25-year-old man, approximately five-foot-four, with dark short hair, and some scruff on his face. He wearing grey track pants, a grey hoodie with the hood over his head, and black shoes.

Police are also on the lookout for a black sedan with front passenger side damage, and a missing gas cap cover.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

