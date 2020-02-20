Hamilton Bulldogs grind out win over Petes in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Bulldogs rebounded from an epic collapse on Family Day to beat the Peterborough Petes 3-1 Thursday night.

Hamilton’s Liam Van Loon got the icebreaker when he beat Hunter Jones 8:58 into the opening period and outshot the Petes 13-5.

Peterborough flipped the script in the second period as they outshot the Dogs 18-5 and got the only goal of the frame, when Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Nick Robertson scored his OHL-leading 47th goal of the season.

The Bulldogs regained their lead 1:42 into the third period when Nathan Staios rifled a slapshot past Jones from just inside the blueline.

Jan Mysak rounded out the scoring with the only goal of the third period, an empty netter with 4.2 seconds to go in regulation to give the Dogs their third win in four games.

Hamilton coughed up a 6-2 lead in the third period and lost to the Kitchener Rangers on Monday afternoon at FirstOntario Centre.

The Bulldogs next play Saturday at 4 p.m. when they host the Oshawa Generals.

