Calgary police search for missing 9-year-old boy

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 5:30 pm
Updated February 20, 2020 5:37 pm
Calgary police say nine-year-old Justin Cunningham hasn't been seen since he left his northeast Calgary school at about 9 a.m.
Calgary police say nine-year-old Justin Cunningham hasn't been seen since he left his northeast Calgary school at about 9 a.m. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police are asking the public for help finding a boy who went missing from his school on Thursday morning.

Officers have been looking all day for nine-year-old Justin Cunningham, ever since he left the Chief Justice Milvain School on 42 Street N.E. at about 9 a.m. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Cunningham lives in the 200 block of Whitman Place N.E. and is familiar with the Falconridge area, police said.

Anyone living in his neighbourhood or near the school is asked to keep an eye out for the boy, who is described as being about four feet tall with dirty blonde hair cut in a buzz cut.

Police said he was wearing a black jacket and glasses with black frames when he went missing. They said he was also possibly wearing a black backpack at the time.

Calgary police would not comment on whether the boy left the school by himself or if they’re concerned for his safety or well-being.

Anyone with information on where Cunningham is is asked to call police at 403-266-1234.

