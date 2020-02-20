Menu

Sports

Manitoba basketball well represented on Canada West Conference all-star teams

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 5:25 pm
Anna Kernaghan in action for the U of W Wesmen women's basketball team. .
Anna Kernaghan in action for the U of W Wesmen women's basketball team. . David Larkins\Wesmen Athletics

The province of Manitoba was well represented when the Canada West Conference first, second, third and rookie all-star teams were announced for both men’s and women’s basketball on Thursday.

Leading the way among the four honorees was Vincent Massey grad Keylen Filewich of UBC who was named to the Women’s Conference dream team.

Keylen Filewich/Photo Credit Wilson Wong UBC Athletics

The 6’1″ fourth-year forward averaged 19.9 points and 9.7 rebounds for the 16-4 Thunderbirds.

U of M Bisons fourth-year forward James Wagner scored a career-best 16.9 points per game and averaged 9.1 rebounds to earn his place on the men’s third team.

James Wagner/Photo Credit Dave Mahussier.
James Wagner/Photo Credit Dave Mahussier.

The 6’7″, 215-pound product of John Taylor Collegiate was on the floor for the second most minutes of any player in the conference, averaging 34.4 minutes in all 20 games for the 16-4 Bisons.

And completing the list of Winnipeg high school alumni were U of M Bison Guard Lauren Bartlett (Oak Park) and U of W Wesmen guard Anna Kernaghan (Sturgeon Heights), who were both selected to the all-rookie squad.

Lauren Bartlett/Photo Credit Dave Mahussier.
Lauren Bartlett/Photo Credit Dave Mahussier.

The 5’4″ Bartlett averaged 10.2 points per game, while finishing sixth in the conference in assists (71) and ninth in steals (40). Kernaghan was one of only two Canada West freshman players to lead their teams in scoring, averaging 12.5 points per game for the Wesmen.

East Selkirk’s Mason Foreman of the Calgary Dinosaurs was a second team selection. The third-year Dinos forward played his high school basketball at the Athlete Institute Academy in Orangeville, Ont.

Three other local university players were also honored as conference all stars. Fifth-year Guard Rashawne Brown of the Bisons was named to the men’s first team and fourth-year Guard Narcisse Ambanza of the Wesmen was a second team selection. Dundas, Ont., native Taylor Randall, a fourth-year guard with the U of M Bisons, made the women’s third team,

Winnipeg SportsU Of M Bisonsuniversity basketballAnna KernaghanCanada West Basketball All StarsJames wagnerKeylen FilewichLauren BartlettU of W WesmenWinnipeg High School Basketball
