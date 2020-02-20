Say goodbye to free parking at Century Park

Send this page to someone via email

By the end of March, transit users will no longer be able to park for free at Century Park.

On March 31, the last of the free park-and-ride stalls at the Century Park transit station will be turned back to the land developer. There are currently about 390 free stalls at the south Edmonton park-and-ride lot.

The transition is part of the lease agreement, as the park-and-ride land is not owned by the City of Edmonton.

After March 31, the land developer will be charging market rates for the stalls, the City of Edmonton said in a media release Thursday morning.

In June 2017, city council approved a long-term plan for Century Park, which will see the area turned into a transit-oriented urban village complete with residential development.

Story continues below advertisement

2:45 Developers pitch new Century Park housing plan Developers pitch new Century Park housing plan

Since then, the city has been in the process of gradually returning the parking stalls back to the developer.

READ MORE: Century Park commuters will be able to lease stalls from developer

With the end of free parking at the site, the city encourages people to take the bus to the park-and-ride facility. Those coming into Edmonton from out of town can use park-and-ride services offered in Leduc and Beaumont, the city suggests.

There are other parking options in the area, which are available through Park Procura with differently monthly rate structures.