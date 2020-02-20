Menu

Crime

Suspect in fatal motel shooting in Brantford arrested in northern Ontario: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 2:36 pm
Police arrested Roger Earl VanEvery early on Thursday in northern Ontario in connection to a February incident in Brantford.
Police arrested Roger Earl VanEvery early on Thursday in northern Ontario in connection to a February incident in Brantford. Brantford police Service / Google Maps

Police say they have arrested the last outstanding suspect in a murder investigation connected to a shooting in early February at the Galaxy Motel in Brantford.

Detectives say Roger VanEvery — who faces four charges, including murder and two counts of attempted murder after the shooting at the Colborne Street motel — was picked up overnight Thursday in northern Ontario.

READ MORE: Brantford police arrest 2 suspects, searching for 2 more after fatal weekend shooting

VanEvery is believed to be one of two men who confronted a number of other men in Brantford which sent three to hospital with gunshot wounds on the morning of Feb. 8, 2020, say investigators.

A 42-year-old was among the injured who died a few hours later.

The incident is not believed to be a random act of violence, say police.

Story continues below advertisement

Another suspect Shajjad Idrish — who faces nine charges, including murder and two counts of attempted murder after the motel shooting — was picked up on Valentine’s Day at a residence near Wellington Street and Grand Avenue in London.

READ MORE: One dead, two others injured in Brantford motel shooting

Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Shajjad Hossain Idrish, 22, from Hamilton was arrested in February in connection to a murder in Brantford.
Shajjad Hossain Idrish, 22, from Hamilton was arrested in February in connection to a murder in Brantford.
