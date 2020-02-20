Suspect in fatal motel shooting in Brantford arrested in northern Ontario: police

Police say they have arrested the last outstanding suspect in a murder investigation connected to a shooting in early February at the Galaxy Motel in Brantford.
Detectives say Roger VanEvery — who faces four charges, including murder and two counts of attempted murder after the shooting at the Colborne Street motel — was picked up overnight Thursday in northern Ontario.
VanEvery is believed to be one of two men who confronted a number of other men in Brantford which sent three to hospital with gunshot wounds on the morning of Feb. 8, 2020, say investigators.
A 42-year-old was among the injured who died a few hours later.
The incident is not believed to be a random act of violence, say police.
Another suspect Shajjad Idrish — who faces nine charges, including murder and two counts of attempted murder after the motel shooting — was picked up on Valentine’s Day at a residence near Wellington Street and Grand Avenue in London.
Anyone with information on the incident can reach out to Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.
COMMENTS