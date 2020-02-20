Disney unveils Baby Yoda toys that fans wanted long, long ago

Send this page to someone via email

Two months after giving fans a sneak peek at some upcoming toys, Disney will reveal its entire line of Baby Yoda (or “the Child”) merchandise from the Disney+ show The Mandalorian.

On Thursday, during an exclusive Good Morning America showcase, host Michael Strahan was given an in-depth look at some of the highly anticipated toys before the whole line is displayed at the New York Toy Fair this weekend.

During the show, Strahan, 48, enlisted a Disney representative and a couple of young Mandalorian fans to talk about some of the Baby Yoda-inspired products, including T-shirts, hoodies, Funko Pops and an extremely detailed sterling silver necklace.

Additionally, fans will soon be able to get their hands on not only an 11-inch Baby Yoda plush by Mattel, but also an animatronic version of the doll from Hasbro that coos, giggles and sleeps when you lay it down.

Without any marketing campaign behind it, the green and adorably tiny creature quickly became a worldwide sensation, charming audiences from across the globe with his endearingly innocent antics in the popular live-action Star Wars series, which kicked off in November.

As a result of the character’s success, Disney has already rolled out a variety of Baby Yoda merchandise, including mugs, socks T-shirts, sweaters and phone cases, among other apparel.

Though the official release dates are yet to be confirmed, most of the newly announced merchandise from the Jon Favreau-directed Disney+ exclusive is now available for pre-order through the official Disney store.

Though Disney often markets Star Wars toys and apparel long before major premieres, this time around, Favreau, 53, revealed during a red carpet interview last year that he successfully persuaded the media giant to hold back on marketing Baby Yoda.

He said he wanted to keep Baby Yoda a surprise and to let fans discover the character themselves, unlike several other cutesy Star Wars characters, like BB-8 or Porgs — which were revealed well before they premiered in the Disney films.

“The way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogues and things like that,” he said in the interview.

“That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re going to hold back on certain things,” he continued. “Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise.”

The debut season of The Mandalorian is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

You can watch a trailer for the show in the video above.