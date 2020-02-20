Menu

Canada

Calgary women’s rowing team completes million-metre challenge

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 11:14 am
Dinos rowing team competes million-metre challenge
Women from the University of Calgary’s Dinos rowing team worked together to unofficially break a world record on Thursday, rowing a million metres consecutively on an indoor rowing machine. Matthew Conrod was there as the students completed the daunting task.

Members of the University of Calgary’s Dinos women’s rowing team have unofficially broken a world record, rowing one million metres consecutively on an indoor rowing machine.

The women began their relay row at 8 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 and finished just after 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, rowing for just over 70 hours.

The aim of the Dinos Women Million Meter Challenge was to break a world record in Concept2‘s large team million-meter row, in the category of women ages 20-29.

The current world record in that category was set by a team of 20 women from New Zealand in 2016, in which they rowed for 86 hours and 11 minutes.

The team also used the challenge as a way to fundraise, setting a goal of $5,000.

“Half of the proceeds from this event will go to support the organization Fast and Female — which promotes sport and activity for young women and girls — while the other half supports Dinos Rowing,” a news release explained.

Video of the athletes competing the million-metre challenge, as well as data from the Concept2 indoor rower, will be submitted to officials to verify they successfully broke the previous record.

Members of the team include co-captains Courtney Kruschel and Rebecca Fung, Andrea Ornawaka, Hannah Anderson, Anna Bender, Carli Klapstein, Asha Bansal, Arianna Mamer, Claire O’Brien, Catherine Ohler and Taylor White.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
