Canada

Canadians on virus-ridden Japanese cruise ship expected to return home soon

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 20, 2020 7:23 am
Updated February 20, 2020 7:25 am
Infectious disease specialist: ‘I was so scared’ on Diamond Princess
Healthy Canadians from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will shortly be heading home, according to Canada’s foreign affairs minister, after weeks under quarantine for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

READ MORE: COVID-19 hasn’t affected Canada’s drug supply yet, but experts are watching

The ship, docked in Yokohama, Japan, contained the largest outbreak of the virus outside China, with hundreds of passengers having tested positive.

Among the infected are 47 Canadians who will have to remain in Japan for treatment.

Coronavirus outbreak: Critics sound alarm over cruise ship quarantine
Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday that passengers would be screened before boarding a chartered flight Thursday evening, Japan time.

Those who are cleared to travel will be taken to Canadian Forces Base Trenton for further screening before they are placed under another two-week quarantine at the Nav Centre in Cornwall, Ont.

READ MORE: Japan says 2 former Diamond Princess passengers died from virus

Health Minister Patty Hajdu said there was a chance that those that have been tested negative for the virus and show no signs of symptoms may be released from quarantine early under the discretion of Canada’s top public-health doctor.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
